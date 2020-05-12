All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 10519 36th Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
10519 36th Street East
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 PM

10519 36th Street East

10519 36th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10519 36th Street East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood! Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space,dining area! Great size garage!!!Located on a dead end street! W/D Hook ups only! Great Location!!

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Septic: $25.00
Cable: Comcast
Water and Yard Care:$100 In addition to rent

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3475

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 5/11/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10519 36th Street East have any available units?
10519 36th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 10519 36th Street East have?
Some of 10519 36th Street East's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10519 36th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
10519 36th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10519 36th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10519 36th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 10519 36th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 10519 36th Street East offers parking.
Does 10519 36th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10519 36th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10519 36th Street East have a pool?
No, 10519 36th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 10519 36th Street East have accessible units?
No, 10519 36th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 10519 36th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10519 36th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10519 36th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10519 36th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Edgewood Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA
White Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College