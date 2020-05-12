10519 36th Street East

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood! Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space,dining area! Great size garage!!!Located on a dead end street! W/D Hook ups only! Great Location!!



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Refuse: Murrys

Septic: $25.00

Cable: Comcast

Water and Yard Care:$100 In addition to rent



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3475



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 5/11/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.