10519 36th Street East

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood! Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space,dining area! Great size garage!!!Located on a dead end street! W/D Hook ups only! Great Location!!
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Septic: $25.00
Cable: Comcast
Water and Yard Care:$100 In addition to rent
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3475
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 5/11/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.