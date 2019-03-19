All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 3309 132nd St. SE #A107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
3309 132nd St. SE #A107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 132nd St. SE #A107

3309 132nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3309 132nd Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
3309 132nd St. SE #A107 Available 03/15/19 Melody at Penny Creek Condo - Everett - Available March 15th - Freshly painted and all new carpet (not pictured), this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is ready to go. High ceilings make the whole unit seem much bigger than the 884 sq feet. Ground level allows for large sliding doors out to a large west facing patio. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen has granite tile countertops, stainless appliances and lots of cabinets. Two bedrooms, both with large windows and nice closet space. 1 full bathroom off the hall across from the in-unit laundry area. This unit comes with a reserved carport parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Water/Sewer and Garbage are included in the rent. Easy access to I-5 and Boeing Field/Paine Field. Not far from Mill Creek Shopping area. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

To schedule an appointment please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #everettrental #forleaseeverett #millcreekrental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4762937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have any available units?
3309 132nd St. SE #A107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have?
Some of 3309 132nd St. SE #A107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 currently offering any rent specials?
3309 132nd St. SE #A107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 pet-friendly?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 offer parking?
Yes, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 offers parking.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have a pool?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 does not have a pool.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have accessible units?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 132nd St. SE #A107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastmont 1 BedroomsEastmont Apartments with Garages
Eastmont Apartments with Washer-DryersEastmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastmont Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College