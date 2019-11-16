2228 Merchant Way

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 level home in the Eastmont area of Everett. Huge Living room has brick fireplace and built in bookcase, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and eating nook, family room has sliding door to back yard/patio, updated full hallway bathroom. Den/study. Updated half bathroom. Continental bathroom has tub/shower. Gas heat, hardwood floors, tile floors in bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups. 2 car garage with opener and side door to yard. Storage/workshop area off of garage. Addition storage room off back of house. Covered patio! Home is on septic, so no sewer bill!



