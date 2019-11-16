All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated November 16 2019

2228 Merchant Way

2228 Merchant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Merchant Way, Eastmont, WA 98208
Eastmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 level home in the Eastmont area of Everett. Huge Living room has brick fireplace and built in bookcase, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and eating nook, family room has sliding door to back yard/patio, updated full hallway bathroom. Den/study. Updated half bathroom. Continental bathroom has tub/shower. Gas heat, hardwood floors, tile floors in bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups. 2 car garage with opener and side door to yard. Storage/workshop area off of garage. Addition storage room off back of house. Covered patio! Home is on septic, so no sewer bill!

(RLNE5127400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

