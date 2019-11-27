All apartments in Eastmont
Find more places like 2122 108th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastmont, WA
/
2122 108th St SE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2122 108th St SE

2122 108th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastmont
See all
Silver Lake
See all

Location

2122 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Silver Lake Home - Property Id: 178408

Commuters dream! Light & bright single level home offers functional & generous living spaces. Kitchen includes pantry with ample counter and cupboard space. Large living area with dining space including access to spacious deck & fenced backyard. Master includes large closet & en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms & guest bath. Close to shopping, I-5 park & ride, Silver Lake. off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178408p
Property Id 178408

(RLNE5346486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 108th St SE have any available units?
2122 108th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 2122 108th St SE have?
Some of 2122 108th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 108th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2122 108th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 108th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 108th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2122 108th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2122 108th St SE offers parking.
Does 2122 108th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 108th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 108th St SE have a pool?
No, 2122 108th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2122 108th St SE have accessible units?
No, 2122 108th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 108th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 108th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 108th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 108th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Stevens, WA
Bothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAArlington, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silver Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College