1421 - 105th Place S.E.
1421 - 105th Place S.E.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

1421 - 105th Place S.E.

1421 105th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1421 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
3 Bedroom Townhome - Avail May 1st! - Welcom to Northlake Court -Available on or before May 1st! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in this sought after community near Silver Lake.

This popular floor plan provides a great-room style main living area with lots of natural light, opens to spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lots of storage and slider to private balcony. Top floor features nice sized master bedroom with attached bath, second bedroom, full sized guest bath and laundry area. Third bedroom is located on ground floor and accessed thru garage. Perfect for office, den or play room and has slider to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, Owner is firm on no pets.

Tenant pays all utilities. Move in funds include one months rent, sec deposit and $100 lock fee. Shown by appointment only.
For information Contact Judy Bradley @ judybradley@cbbain.con (email) or 425-602-1175 (direct)

*photo's may be of similar unit with same floorplan

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have any available units?
1421 - 105th Place S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have?
Some of 1421 - 105th Place S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 - 105th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1421 - 105th Place S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 - 105th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. offers parking.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 - 105th Place S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 - 105th Place S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.

