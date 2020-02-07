1410 - 106th Place S.E.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel playground

3 Bedroom Townhome - Avail Mid February - Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after Northlake Court community near Silver Lake. Available on or before March 1st -Take advantage of lower rent for March thru August 2020.



Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, abundant storage and slider to private balcony. Master suite plus generous sized 2nd bedroom, guest bath and laundry on top floor. Spacious 3rd bedroom on ground floor-accessed thru garage-perfect for office, den or play room, provides access to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, this is a no pet community.



Rent is $1725 for March - August 2020. Rent increases to $1875 September 1st, 2020.



First month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee $38 per person 18+. Online application provided after viewing home. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.



*some photo's of similar unit with same floorplan



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4470933)