11003 35th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

See yourself coming home to this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Everett! This spacious home features an open, welcoming kitchen with an island. The living room offers a decorative fireplace and both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. The spacious backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.