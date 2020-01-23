All apartments in Eastmont
11003 35th Avenue Southeast
11003 35th Avenue Southeast

11003 35th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11003 35th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
See yourself coming home to this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Everett! This spacious home features an open, welcoming kitchen with an island. The living room offers a decorative fireplace and both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. The spacious backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
11003 35th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 11003 35th Avenue Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 35th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
11003 35th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 35th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11003 35th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11003 35th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
