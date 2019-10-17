All apartments in East Hill-Meridian
Home
/
East Hill-Meridian, WA
/
19412 136th Place Southeast
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:18 AM

19412 136th Place Southeast

19412 136th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19412 136th Place Southeast, East Hill-Meridian, WA 98058

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Renton! With its spacious and open floor plan, it's ready to be your new home. This home features a welcoming kitchen, dining room, gorgeous master suite and large secondary rooms. With the spacious yard, you can spend those beautiful cool days outdoors! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have any available units?
19412 136th Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hill-Meridian, WA.
Is 19412 136th Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
19412 136th Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19412 136th Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 19412 136th Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast offer parking?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19412 136th Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 19412 136th Place Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
