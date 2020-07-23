19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duvall, WA

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Duvall

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22741 Ne 91st Way
22741 NE 91st Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
22741 NE 91st Way, Redmond, WA 98053 $2695 per month - Redmond Ridge well maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home for lease. Beautiful home in park like setting with community playgrounds nearby and nature trails throughout the community.
Results within 10 miles of Duvall
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1098 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,098
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1319 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1478 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,601
1299 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
22 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14144 194th Ave NE
14144 194th Ave NE, Cottage Lake, WA
14144 194th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Great Home For Rent - Private, newly constructed and spacious home in The Crossings at Cottage Creek Community. This desirable 4 bed, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Redmond
8438 167th Ave. NE
8438 167th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
8438 167th Ave. NE Available 08/01/20 Totally GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Redmond FOR RENT!! - Live life to the fullest at the Retreat in Redmond! The Retreat is a small community of 14 newer single-family attached homes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25921 SE 22nd Place
25921 Southeast 22nd Place, Sammamish, WA
25921 SE 22nd Place Available 09/14/20 Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. - Welcome home! Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
18727 Blueberry Lane
18727 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
LUXURIOUS AND COMFORTABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE!! We are now leasing a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe.

1 of 41

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
24809 Old Owen Rd
24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths.

1 of 27

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
21815 NE 18TH Way
21815 Northeast 18th Way, Sammamish, WA
21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light.

1 of 36

Last updated April 15 at 08:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
Video viewing available.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15525 Esther Ave SE
15525 Esther Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad. We will consider month to month, 6 month and 12 month lease options if you need flexibility during this difficult time.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:15 PM
1 Unit Available
English Hill
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1860 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in sought after English Hill! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Duvall, WA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Duvall provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Duvall. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

