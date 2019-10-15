All apartments in Duvall
27423 Northeast 153rd Place

27423 Northeast 153rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

27423 Northeast 153rd Place, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For Rent By Owner - 4 bed, 2.5 bath and at just under 1800 sqft, this two story home feels much bigger. Recent upgrades include new windows, siding, flooring, insulation, new kitchen appliances and high efficiency lighting. All this helps keep the winter utilities to a minimum. The walk in pantry in the kitchen provides for extra storage and Master bedroom boasts his&hers closets as well as an en-suite bath. The laundry room with washer/dryer is conveniently located inside and the garage will fit 2 cars. Term- 12 month lease, $45 application fee per adult, $2000 deposit (fully refundable).
This home is surrounded by a large 1/3 of an acre flat lot that is not fenced. We often have dear, rabbits and the neighbors chickens visiting. The large back patio is great for summer BBQ's. It is a wonderfully quiet street in a quiet city. You can walk to local parks, downtown Duvall & the Snoqualmie River trail. Microsoft/Redmond is a 15 minute drive.

Riverview School District: Cherry Valley Elementary, Tolt Middle School and Cedarcrest High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have any available units?
27423 Northeast 153rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have?
Some of 27423 Northeast 153rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27423 Northeast 153rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
27423 Northeast 153rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27423 Northeast 153rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duvall.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place does offer parking.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have a pool?
No, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have accessible units?
No, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27423 Northeast 153rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 27423 Northeast 153rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
