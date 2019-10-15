27423 Northeast 153rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

For Rent By Owner - 4 bed, 2.5 bath and at just under 1800 sqft, this two story home feels much bigger. Recent upgrades include new windows, siding, flooring, insulation, new kitchen appliances and high efficiency lighting. All this helps keep the winter utilities to a minimum. The walk in pantry in the kitchen provides for extra storage and Master bedroom boasts his&hers closets as well as an en-suite bath. The laundry room with washer/dryer is conveniently located inside and the garage will fit 2 cars. Term- 12 month lease, $45 application fee per adult, $2000 deposit (fully refundable).

This home is surrounded by a large 1/3 of an acre flat lot that is not fenced. We often have dear, rabbits and the neighbors chickens visiting. The large back patio is great for summer BBQ's. It is a wonderfully quiet street in a quiet city. You can walk to local parks, downtown Duvall & the Snoqualmie River trail. Microsoft/Redmond is a 15 minute drive.



Riverview School District: Cherry Valley Elementary, Tolt Middle School and Cedarcrest High School