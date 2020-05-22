All apartments in Duvall
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:59 AM

27309 Northeast 155th Place

27309 Northeast 155th Place · (425) 405-0227
Location

27309 Northeast 155th Place, Duvall, WA 98019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,125

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3010 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful Duvall home offers :

5 Bedrooms (not a 4 bedroom with den - 5 actual bedrooms all w/ closets)
Additional room/space in basement previously used as an office or reading room.
Quiet location on a dead end street.
Inside laundry room
Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Formal living room + sunken family room
Hardwood & slate flooring on main level, carpeted upstairs & basement
French doors to rear deck
Central air conditioning for the hot summer days
Natural gas water heater, furnace
Storage shed in side yard for landscaping tools/supplies
Two car attached garage
Wired for a generator (generator not provided)
Whole house water filter

The home is laid out as follows:
3 bedrooms including the master and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. The kitchen, formal living room, dining room and access to the sunken family room with a half bath (and laundry room) are on the main floor. The last 2 bedrooms and a bonus area/office can be found down the stairs in the basement.

Duvall is the ideal place for those who seek a place to live that is a short drive to everything but far enough away that makes it easy to forget the rat race. It still has a small town feel with a beautiful drive no matter what direction you decide to travel. The abundance of local wildlife will keep even the most mundane trip into our out of town interesting. It's close to Redmond, Monroe, Carnation, Woodinville and minutes from a Microsoft Connect shuttle stop.
Located on an inside corner of a dead end street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have any available units?
27309 Northeast 155th Place has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have?
Some of 27309 Northeast 155th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27309 Northeast 155th Place currently offering any rent specials?
27309 Northeast 155th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27309 Northeast 155th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 27309 Northeast 155th Place is pet friendly.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place offer parking?
Yes, 27309 Northeast 155th Place does offer parking.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27309 Northeast 155th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have a pool?
No, 27309 Northeast 155th Place does not have a pool.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have accessible units?
No, 27309 Northeast 155th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27309 Northeast 155th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 27309 Northeast 155th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27309 Northeast 155th Place has units with air conditioning.
