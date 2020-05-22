27309 Northeast 155th Place

Amenities
This beautiful Duvall home offers :
5 Bedrooms (not a 4 bedroom with den - 5 actual bedrooms all w/ closets)
Additional room/space in basement previously used as an office or reading room.
Quiet location on a dead end street.
Inside laundry room
Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Formal living room + sunken family room
Hardwood & slate flooring on main level, carpeted upstairs & basement
French doors to rear deck
Central air conditioning for the hot summer days
Natural gas water heater, furnace
Storage shed in side yard for landscaping tools/supplies
Two car attached garage
Wired for a generator (generator not provided)
Whole house water filter
The home is laid out as follows:
3 bedrooms including the master and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. The kitchen, formal living room, dining room and access to the sunken family room with a half bath (and laundry room) are on the main floor. The last 2 bedrooms and a bonus area/office can be found down the stairs in the basement.
Duvall is the ideal place for those who seek a place to live that is a short drive to everything but far enough away that makes it easy to forget the rat race. It still has a small town feel with a beautiful drive no matter what direction you decide to travel. The abundance of local wildlife will keep even the most mundane trip into our out of town interesting. It's close to Redmond, Monroe, Carnation, Woodinville and minutes from a Microsoft Connect shuttle stop.
Located on an inside corner of a dead end street.