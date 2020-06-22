All apartments in DuPont
2270 Simmons Street Unit A

2270 Simmons Street · (253) 964-4400
Location

2270 Simmons Street, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2270 Simmons Street Unit A · Avail. Jul 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Separate dining area and living room with gas fireplace and bay windows. Upstairs master bedroom with adjoined bath and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included. Attached 2-Car garage and HOA maintains the yard. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have any available units?
2270 Simmons Street Unit A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have?
Some of 2270 Simmons Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 Simmons Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Simmons Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Simmons Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A does offer parking.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Simmons Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Simmons Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
