2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Separate dining area and living room with gas fireplace and bay windows. Upstairs master bedroom with adjoined bath and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included. Attached 2-Car garage and HOA maintains the yard. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4961619)