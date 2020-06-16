All apartments in DuPont
Find more places like 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DuPont, WA
/
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C

2135 Bob's Hollow Lane · (253) 964-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DuPont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C · Avail. Jul 10

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, kitchen island, and pantry. Master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. Laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Balcony patio and 1 car attached garage. HOA maintains yard. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have any available units?
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have?
Some of 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C does offer parking.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have a pool?
No, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave
DuPont, WA 98327

Similar Pages

DuPont 1 BedroomsDuPont 2 Bedrooms
DuPont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuPont Apartments with Gym
DuPont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA
White Center, WAWollochet, WACovington, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity