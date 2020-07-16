1479 Thompson Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Condo on Clocktower Park - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with a loft in DuPont. Situated right across the street from Clocktower Park and within easy walking distance to the post office and town center. Light and bright space. Enjoy the vibrancy of the Palisade Village neighborhood in this wonderful, low maintenance condo. Home has plenty of space, an attached 1 car garage, and a gas fireplace. No pets please.



Rental criteria includes but not limited to: lease term one year, gross household monthly income $5,625, security deposit $1875, no smoking, application fee $40.00 per adult, tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3323143)