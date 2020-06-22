All apartments in DuPont
DuPont, WA
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place

1323 Burnside Place · (253) 964-4400
Location

1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA 98327
Hoffman Hill Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1323 Burnside Place · Avail. Jul 2

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2332 sqft

Amenities

1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors. Kitchen equipped with newer stainless steel appliances, pantry, corian counter tops and breakfast bar. Large master suite with 5-Piece master bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included. Fenced in backyard and 2-Car attached garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Burnside Place have any available units?
1323 Burnside Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1323 Burnside Place have?
Some of 1323 Burnside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Burnside Place currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Burnside Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Burnside Place pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Burnside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 1323 Burnside Place offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Burnside Place does offer parking.
Does 1323 Burnside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Burnside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Burnside Place have a pool?
No, 1323 Burnside Place does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Burnside Place have accessible units?
No, 1323 Burnside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Burnside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Burnside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Burnside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Burnside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
