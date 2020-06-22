Amenities
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors. Kitchen equipped with newer stainless steel appliances, pantry, corian counter tops and breakfast bar. Large master suite with 5-Piece master bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included. Fenced in backyard and 2-Car attached garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5854868)