Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Your new home is waiting! Located minutes from the scenic Des Moines waterfront and Puget Sound, Chelsea by the Bay is surrounded by trees and is right next to a soothing stream, making for the perfect Pacific Northwest experience. Enjoy a dip in our renovated swimming pool, play in our sports court, or take a stroll with your pup along the bay. Our community is also conveniently located near I-5, the Light Link Rail, and is minutes from sunset walks, boating, fishing, and fine dining options. Choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom floor plan that will make you feel right at home. We offer newly renovated apartments with a private balcony or patio, plenty of space for storage, and a washer and dryer in select units! Don't wait, give us a call and we'll help you find a home in Chelsea by the Bay!