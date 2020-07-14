Amenities
Your new home is waiting! Located minutes from the scenic Des Moines waterfront and Puget Sound, Chelsea by the Bay is surrounded by trees and is right next to a soothing stream, making for the perfect Pacific Northwest experience. Enjoy a dip in our renovated swimming pool, play in our sports court, or take a stroll with your pup along the bay. Our community is also conveniently located near I-5, the Light Link Rail, and is minutes from sunset walks, boating, fishing, and fine dining options. Choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom floor plan that will make you feel right at home. We offer newly renovated apartments with a private balcony or patio, plenty of space for storage, and a washer and dryer in select units! Don't wait, give us a call and we'll help you find a home in Chelsea by the Bay!