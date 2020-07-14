All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like Chelsea by the Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
Chelsea by the Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Chelsea by the Bay

1823 S Kent des Moines Rd · (206) 429-4718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
South Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C13 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea by the Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Your new home is waiting! Located minutes from the scenic Des Moines waterfront and Puget Sound, Chelsea by the Bay is surrounded by trees and is right next to a soothing stream, making for the perfect Pacific Northwest experience. Enjoy a dip in our renovated swimming pool, play in our sports court, or take a stroll with your pup along the bay. Our community is also conveniently located near I-5, the Light Link Rail, and is minutes from sunset walks, boating, fishing, and fine dining options. Choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom floor plan that will make you feel right at home. We offer newly renovated apartments with a private balcony or patio, plenty of space for storage, and a washer and dryer in select units! Don't wait, give us a call and we'll help you find a home in Chelsea by the Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 per adult
Deposit: $200 refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renters liabilty insurance required. Personal renters insurance recommended.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Maximum weight 25 lbs each
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking type available are Surface Lot and Covered Parking. At Chelsea by the Bay, we assign 1 covered parking spot per apartment! We also offer plenty of visitor parking for your convenience. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: There are two closets in most studios and 1x1's, and a walk in closet in master bedroom

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea by the Bay have any available units?
Chelsea by the Bay has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Chelsea by the Bay have?
Some of Chelsea by the Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea by the Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea by the Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea by the Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea by the Bay offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay offers parking.
Does Chelsea by the Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea by the Bay have a pool?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay has a pool.
Does Chelsea by the Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay has accessible units.
Does Chelsea by the Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea by the Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea by the Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, Chelsea by the Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chelsea by the Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Des Moines Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity