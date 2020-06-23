Amenities

926 S 279th Pl Available 11/01/19 Rambler with View of Puget Sound / Vashon Island in Des Moines! -

This Beautifully Fully Remodeled Home includes 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom with brand new shower, located on a large lot. All with Outstanding Puget Sound, Vashon Island & Mountain Views! Greenbelt for added privacy. The recreational room/den provides bonus to anyone who enjoys family game nights & arts & crafts. Fireplace to keep those cool nights cozy.



Hardwood floors give it that clean, pristine look. Stainless steel appliances & plenty of light are an added touch! Covered, wrap around deck - perfect for entertaining! Storage shed & Conveniently attached 2 car garage. Blocks from Salty's Restaurant & Redondo Beach Boardwalk. You cannot miss out on this one!



Sorry, no pets. Tenant maintains Landscaping. Peaches & artichokes included!



15 Month Lease.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



#4010



No Pets Allowed



