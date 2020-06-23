All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 926 S 279th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
926 S 279th Pl
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

926 S 279th Pl

926 South 279th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

926 South 279th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
926 S 279th Pl Available 11/01/19 Rambler with View of Puget Sound / Vashon Island in Des Moines! -
This Beautifully Fully Remodeled Home includes 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom with brand new shower, located on a large lot. All with Outstanding Puget Sound, Vashon Island & Mountain Views! Greenbelt for added privacy. The recreational room/den provides bonus to anyone who enjoys family game nights & arts & crafts. Fireplace to keep those cool nights cozy.

Hardwood floors give it that clean, pristine look. Stainless steel appliances & plenty of light are an added touch! Covered, wrap around deck - perfect for entertaining! Storage shed & Conveniently attached 2 car garage. Blocks from Salty's Restaurant & Redondo Beach Boardwalk. You cannot miss out on this one!

Sorry, no pets. Tenant maintains Landscaping. Peaches & artichokes included!

15 Month Lease.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 S 279th Pl have any available units?
926 S 279th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 926 S 279th Pl have?
Some of 926 S 279th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 S 279th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
926 S 279th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 S 279th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 926 S 279th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 926 S 279th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 926 S 279th Pl does offer parking.
Does 926 S 279th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 S 279th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 S 279th Pl have a pool?
No, 926 S 279th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 926 S 279th Pl have accessible units?
No, 926 S 279th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 926 S 279th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 S 279th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 S 279th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 S 279th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College