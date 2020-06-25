All apartments in Des Moines
28107 9th Place South
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

28107 9th Place South

28107 9th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

28107 9th Place South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR RENT and admire the 180 degree sound and mountain views from this top floor duplex apartment, located near Salty's and Redondo waterfront. Includes one car garage. Walking distance to Boardwalk and Wooton Park. Easy access to freeways, airport, schools & retail. Master suite and extensive upgrades throughout. Wrap-around deck with outdoor seating to enjoy the sunset. Fully furnished, Monthly maid service, all utilities, wi-fi included in rent (and more)! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28107 9th Place South have any available units?
28107 9th Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 28107 9th Place South have?
Some of 28107 9th Place South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28107 9th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
28107 9th Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28107 9th Place South pet-friendly?
No, 28107 9th Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 28107 9th Place South offer parking?
Yes, 28107 9th Place South offers parking.
Does 28107 9th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28107 9th Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28107 9th Place South have a pool?
No, 28107 9th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 28107 9th Place South have accessible units?
No, 28107 9th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 28107 9th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 28107 9th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28107 9th Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 28107 9th Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
