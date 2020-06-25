28107 9th Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE FOR RENT and admire the 180 degree sound and mountain views from this top floor duplex apartment, located near Salty's and Redondo waterfront. Includes one car garage. Walking distance to Boardwalk and Wooton Park. Easy access to freeways, airport, schools & retail. Master suite and extensive upgrades throughout. Wrap-around deck with outdoor seating to enjoy the sunset. Fully furnished, Monthly maid service, all utilities, wi-fi included in rent (and more)! Available immediately!