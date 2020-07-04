All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

27802 10th Avenue South

27802 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

27802 10th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Redondo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy living steps away from Puget Sound at Redondo Beach. This Bungalow has a view of Puget Sound from the front porch. Watch the sunsets as you unwind from a busy day. Great neighborhood, close to many hospitals in Seattle and Tacoma, all within 20 miles of this property. Great location to Boeing, Amazon, Starbucks and more! Easy access to I-5, I-509, and Pacific Highway. Take a stroll on the Redondo Beach Boardwalk, stop in at the famous Saltys Restaurant for a bite to eat or enjoy a drink on the outside deck! Close by is Saltwater and Dash Point State Parks for enjoying the Pacific NW. Close to shopping - Federal Way Mall, Westfield Mall, and Tacoma Mall. Enjoy exploring Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium and the Museum of Glass in Tacoma.

We are new owners of this property and are currently remodeling - some of the included photos are prior to completed remodel. New photos will be updated when complete. I have uploaded remodeled photos of the outside of the house and the bedrooms....more to come. House will have new carpets and flooring, new windows, new fixtures, new appliances, new blinds, new stairs/porch, and new furniture!

Pets may be considered, a pet fee/deposit would be additional.

Thank you for your interest!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27802 10th Avenue South have any available units?
27802 10th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 27802 10th Avenue South have?
Some of 27802 10th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27802 10th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
27802 10th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27802 10th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 27802 10th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27802 10th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 27802 10th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
