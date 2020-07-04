27802 10th Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Enjoy living steps away from Puget Sound at Redondo Beach. This Bungalow has a view of Puget Sound from the front porch. Watch the sunsets as you unwind from a busy day. Great neighborhood, close to many hospitals in Seattle and Tacoma, all within 20 miles of this property. Great location to Boeing, Amazon, Starbucks and more! Easy access to I-5, I-509, and Pacific Highway. Take a stroll on the Redondo Beach Boardwalk, stop in at the famous Saltys Restaurant for a bite to eat or enjoy a drink on the outside deck! Close by is Saltwater and Dash Point State Parks for enjoying the Pacific NW. Close to shopping - Federal Way Mall, Westfield Mall, and Tacoma Mall. Enjoy exploring Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium and the Museum of Glass in Tacoma.



We are new owners of this property and are currently remodeling - some of the included photos are prior to completed remodel. New photos will be updated when complete. I have uploaded remodeled photos of the outside of the house and the bedrooms....more to come. House will have new carpets and flooring, new windows, new fixtures, new appliances, new blinds, new stairs/porch, and new furniture!



Pets may be considered, a pet fee/deposit would be additional.



Thank you for your interest!