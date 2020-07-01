Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24117 19th Ave S
24117 19th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24117 19th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 White's Manufactured Home - Property Id: 247079
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247079
Property Id 247079
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5650570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24117 19th Ave S have any available units?
24117 19th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, WA
.
What amenities does 24117 19th Ave S have?
Some of 24117 19th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24117 19th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
24117 19th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24117 19th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 24117 19th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Des Moines
.
Does 24117 19th Ave S offer parking?
No, 24117 19th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 24117 19th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24117 19th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24117 19th Ave S have a pool?
No, 24117 19th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 24117 19th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 24117 19th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 24117 19th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 24117 19th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24117 19th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 24117 19th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
