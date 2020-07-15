23502 16th Avenue South, J201

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please call at 206-870-3034 for more information. Crystal Bay offers well designed studio, one and two bedroom homes with decks or patios that expand your living space. Located just 1/4 mile to the Des Moines Marina District, with waterfront dining, farmers market and stunning waterfront parks with views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. Enjoy our amazing amenities, close to Highline Community College and the Sea Tac Light Rail Link making commuting to Seattle an easy and affordable option. Crystal Bay is the right place for you.Call leasing office at 206.870.3034 for your community tour.