Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:50 PM

23502 16th Avenue South, J201

23502 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23502 16th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call at 206-870-3034 for more information. Crystal Bay offers well designed studio, one and two bedroom homes with decks or patios that expand your living space. Located just 1/4 mile to the Des Moines Marina District, with waterfront dining, farmers market and stunning waterfront parks with views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. Enjoy our amazing amenities, close to Highline Community College and the Sea Tac Light Rail Link making commuting to Seattle an easy and affordable option. Crystal Bay is the right place for you.Call leasing office at 206.870.3034 for your community tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have any available units?
23502 16th Avenue South, J201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 currently offering any rent specials?
23502 16th Avenue South, J201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 is pet friendly.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 offer parking?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not offer parking.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have a pool?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not have a pool.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have accessible units?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not have accessible units.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23502 16th Avenue South, J201 does not have units with air conditioning.
