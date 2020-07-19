23112 30th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Picture yourself home in this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment home! It comes complete with 1,091 sqft of living space! Close to I-5 & Highline Community College with easy access to major freeways, shopping, and businesses, entertainment, and recreation are minutes away! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing! Walk into this 1st floor apartment. There is a great living room with a large window for natural light and a cozy fireplace to warm up by. The dining room flows nicely into the kitchen with white cabinets and a dishwasher! Down the hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with a bathroom in between. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the hall closet for easy access and use. The master is next with its own ensuite bathroom. Pets negotiable with approval and fees. There is a $125 monthly charge for water, sewer, and garbage. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. *Pictures of similar unit.*