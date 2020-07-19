All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23112 30th Avenue South

23112 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23112 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Picture yourself home in this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment home! It comes complete with 1,091 sqft of living space! Close to I-5 & Highline Community College with easy access to major freeways, shopping, and businesses, entertainment, and recreation are minutes away! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing! Walk into this 1st floor apartment. There is a great living room with a large window for natural light and a cozy fireplace to warm up by. The dining room flows nicely into the kitchen with white cabinets and a dishwasher! Down the hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with a bathroom in between. The washer and dryer are conveniently located in the hall closet for easy access and use. The master is next with its own ensuite bathroom. Pets negotiable with approval and fees. There is a $125 monthly charge for water, sewer, and garbage. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. *Pictures of similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23112 30th Avenue South have any available units?
23112 30th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 23112 30th Avenue South have?
Some of 23112 30th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23112 30th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
23112 30th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23112 30th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 23112 30th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 23112 30th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23112 30th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 23112 30th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 23112 30th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23112 30th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 23112 30th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 23112 30th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
