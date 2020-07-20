Rent Calculator
All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 22831 30th Avenue S #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
22831 30th Avenue S #301
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22831 30th Avenue S #301
22831 30th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
22831 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Condo with a View -
(RLNE2518570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have any available units?
22831 30th Avenue S #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, WA
.
What amenities does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have?
Some of 22831 30th Avenue S #301's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22831 30th Avenue S #301 currently offering any rent specials?
22831 30th Avenue S #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22831 30th Avenue S #301 pet-friendly?
No, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Des Moines
.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 offer parking?
Yes, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 offers parking.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have a pool?
No, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 does not have a pool.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have accessible units?
No, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22831 30th Avenue S #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22831 30th Avenue S #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
