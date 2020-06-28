22700 28th Ave South Unit 105

Amenities

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,200-square-foot condo unit on the peaceful Pacific Ridge neighborhood in Des Moines, Washington!



This unfurnished condo unit has 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 2-cars parking slots, uncovered and covered.



Its homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floors; sliding glass door, recessed/suspended lightings, and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in and have mirror-fronted built-in closets. Its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with a vanity, flush toilets, shower/tub combo, and a shower stall enclosed in a sliding glass panel. There is little storage next to the balcony, in one of the rooms.



For climate control, there is an electric heating system installed in each room.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.



No pets allowed.



No smoking on the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and Internet. HOA fees, trash, and water will be the responsibility of the landlord.



This property is conveniently located near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Airport.



Nearby parks: Des Moines City Park, Midway Park, and Grandview Park.



Nearby Schools:

Des Moines Elementary School - 1.27 miles, 5/10

Parkside Elementary School - 1.22 miles, 4/10

Midway Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 3/10

Pacific Middle School - 0.28 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

A Line - 0.1 mile

122 - 0.2 mile

156 - 0.2 mile

166 - 0.4 mile



