Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

22700 28th Ave South Unit 105

22700 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22700 28th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
internet access
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,200-square-foot condo unit on the peaceful Pacific Ridge neighborhood in Des Moines, Washington!

This unfurnished condo unit has 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 2-cars parking slots, uncovered and covered.

Its homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floors; sliding glass door, recessed/suspended lightings, and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in and have mirror-fronted built-in closets. Its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with a vanity, flush toilets, shower/tub combo, and a shower stall enclosed in a sliding glass panel. There is little storage next to the balcony, in one of the rooms.

For climate control, there is an electric heating system installed in each room.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.

No pets allowed.

No smoking on the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and Internet. HOA fees, trash, and water will be the responsibility of the landlord.

This property is conveniently located near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, and Airport.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UE2vEEFii8y

Nearby parks: Des Moines City Park, Midway Park, and Grandview Park.

Nearby Schools:
Des Moines Elementary School - 1.27 miles, 5/10
Parkside Elementary School - 1.22 miles, 4/10
Midway Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 3/10
Pacific Middle School - 0.28 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
A Line - 0.1 mile
122 - 0.2 mile
156 - 0.2 mile
166 - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have any available units?
22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have?
Some of 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 pet-friendly?
No, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have a pool?
No, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 does not have a pool.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22700 28th Ave South Unit 105 has units with air conditioning.
