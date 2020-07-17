21614 29th Ave S Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Make this pleasant, unfurnished, fourplex home property rental yours today! Come experience the friendly Pacific Ridge neighborhood in Des Moines of this 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex unit. It comes with 1-car uncovered parking.

Its cozy interior features polished hardwood and tile flooring, sliding glass doors, and large windows with blinds. The open concept kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop; simple, medium-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets furnished its comfy carpeted bedrooms. Outside, an awesome spot awaits the lucky occupants to unwind and enjoy in the fenced yard. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard. In-unit washer/dryer are also available along with electric heating. Tenant pays water, sewage, and trash for a flat rate of $200 and a separate bill for electricity. No pets and no smoking, sorry.



This property is near public transportation stops/hub, near freeway access, schools, parks, and airport! Come see this home today before it’s gone!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Midway Park, Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, and Stoneway Park.



Bus lines:

A Line - 0.1 mile

635 - 0.3 mile

156 - 0.3 mile

122 - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



