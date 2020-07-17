All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21614 29th Ave S Unit 2

21614 29th Avenue South · (408) 917-0430
Location

21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Pacific Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this pleasant, unfurnished, fourplex home property rental yours today! Come experience the friendly Pacific Ridge neighborhood in Des Moines of this 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex unit. It comes with 1-car uncovered parking.
Its cozy interior features polished hardwood and tile flooring, sliding glass doors, and large windows with blinds. The open concept kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop; simple, medium-toned wooden cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets furnished its comfy carpeted bedrooms. Outside, an awesome spot awaits the lucky occupants to unwind and enjoy in the fenced yard. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard. In-unit washer/dryer are also available along with electric heating. Tenant pays water, sewage, and trash for a flat rate of $200 and a separate bill for electricity. No pets and no smoking, sorry.

This property is near public transportation stops/hub, near freeway access, schools, parks, and airport! Come see this home today before it’s gone!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Midway Park, Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, and Stoneway Park.

Bus lines:
A Line - 0.1 mile
635 - 0.3 mile
156 - 0.3 mile
122 - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have any available units?
21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have?
Some of 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21614 29th Ave S Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
