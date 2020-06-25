All apartments in Des Moines
2036 Kent Des Moines Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:54 PM

2036 Kent Des Moines Road

2036 South Kent Des Moines Road · No Longer Available
Location

2036 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA 98198
Central Des Moines

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home located in Des Moines! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the decorative fireplace or outside in the back yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have any available units?
2036 Kent Des Moines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 2036 Kent Des Moines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Kent Des Moines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Kent Des Moines Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road offer parking?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have a pool?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have accessible units?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Kent Des Moines Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Kent Des Moines Road does not have units with air conditioning.
