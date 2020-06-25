All apartments in Des Moines
20130 4th Avenue South
Location

20130 4th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20130 4th Avenue South have any available units?
20130 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 20130 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
20130 4th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20130 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 20130 4th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20130 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 20130 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

