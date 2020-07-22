19844 8th Ave S

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Home in Desirable North Hill Area - Property Id: 83362
Newly remodeled home in desirable North Hill area! This is the top floor unit which is approx 1400sq ft, includes 4 bedrooms 2 bath and 1 car garage. Nice size kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances + new vinyl flooring + huge living room w/ recess lighting + all new doors + new washer/dryer + keypad front door. Too many upgrades to list!
This is a complete separate living space, w/ private entrance & driveway. Exclusive rights to front yard (for your dog to play) with plenty of parking space (up to 4 cars).
House is privately situated directly across from North Hill Elementary (one of the best schools in the area) kid(s) can walk to school. Less than 1 mile away from the new Angle Lake Light Rail Station on 200th (DT SEA within 30 min). Will consider well behaved & trained pets.
Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and yard maintenance. 1st and last required + security deposit prior to moving. Unit is occupied with current tenants. Please contact me for private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83362p
Property Id 83362
(RLNE5171975)