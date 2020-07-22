All apartments in Des Moines
19844 8th Ave S
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

19844 8th Ave S

19844 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

19844 8th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98148
North Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Home in Desirable North Hill Area - Property Id: 83362

Newly remodeled home in desirable North Hill area! This is the top floor unit which is approx 1400sq ft, includes 4 bedrooms 2 bath and 1 car garage. Nice size kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances + new vinyl flooring + huge living room w/ recess lighting + all new doors + new washer/dryer + keypad front door. Too many upgrades to list!

This is a complete separate living space, w/ private entrance & driveway. Exclusive rights to front yard (for your dog to play) with plenty of parking space (up to 4 cars).

House is privately situated directly across from North Hill Elementary (one of the best schools in the area) kid(s) can walk to school. Less than 1 mile away from the new Angle Lake Light Rail Station on 200th (DT SEA within 30 min). Will consider well behaved & trained pets.

Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and yard maintenance. 1st and last required + security deposit prior to moving. Unit is occupied with current tenants. Please contact me for private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83362p
Property Id 83362

(RLNE5171975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19844 8th Ave S have any available units?
19844 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 19844 8th Ave S have?
Some of 19844 8th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19844 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
19844 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19844 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 19844 8th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 19844 8th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 19844 8th Ave S offers parking.
Does 19844 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19844 8th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19844 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 19844 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 19844 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 19844 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 19844 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 19844 8th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19844 8th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 19844 8th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
