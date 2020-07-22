19844 8th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Home in Desirable North Hill Area - Property Id: 83362



Newly remodeled home in desirable North Hill area! This is the top floor unit which is approx 1400sq ft, includes 4 bedrooms 2 bath and 1 car garage. Nice size kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances + new vinyl flooring + huge living room w/ recess lighting + all new doors + new washer/dryer + keypad front door. Too many upgrades to list!



This is a complete separate living space, w/ private entrance & driveway. Exclusive rights to front yard (for your dog to play) with plenty of parking space (up to 4 cars).



House is privately situated directly across from North Hill Elementary (one of the best schools in the area) kid(s) can walk to school. Less than 1 mile away from the new Angle Lake Light Rail Station on 200th (DT SEA within 30 min). Will consider well behaved & trained pets.



Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and yard maintenance. 1st and last required + security deposit prior to moving. Unit is occupied with current tenants. Please contact me for private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83362p

