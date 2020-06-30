Amenities

19421 6th Ave South Available 01/15/20 Des Moines 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, great location 2 story home. Must see all the extras! Available January 15th, 2020! - Welcome home to this beautiful two story home located in a great area of Des Moines! A must see property,Open, bright, ideal floor plan. Immaculate, well maintained condition. A nice living and dining area with nice floors and new paint. Kitchen with all the appliances and granite counter tops, good appliances that opens to a breakfast nook area that opens out to the fenced rear yard with concrete stamped patio area and great grass for the family to enjoy. Family room with wood burning fireplace and hard surface floors. Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer. Half bath and good closet space to finish off the first floor. 2nd floor offers a master suite with dramatic vaulted ceilings and a great walk in closet and updated features! Three bedrooms with ample space for the whole family. Great closets and a full bathroom off the hall for all to use! This home offers more features than the average rental. Air Conditioning! A 2 car garage that is finished off with work space and or can be used as a bonus room, the floors are a hard surface material that can house your favorite 4 wheeled toy! Great storage in this home and it is a must see! Please drive by the location and if you want to view the interior please Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease - 18 month lease..



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



