Des Moines, WA
19421 6th Ave South
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

19421 6th Ave South

19421 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

19421 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98148
North Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19421 6th Ave South Available 01/15/20 Des Moines 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, great location 2 story home. Must see all the extras! Available January 15th, 2020! - Welcome home to this beautiful two story home located in a great area of Des Moines! A must see property,Open, bright, ideal floor plan. Immaculate, well maintained condition. A nice living and dining area with nice floors and new paint. Kitchen with all the appliances and granite counter tops, good appliances that opens to a breakfast nook area that opens out to the fenced rear yard with concrete stamped patio area and great grass for the family to enjoy. Family room with wood burning fireplace and hard surface floors. Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer. Half bath and good closet space to finish off the first floor. 2nd floor offers a master suite with dramatic vaulted ceilings and a great walk in closet and updated features! Three bedrooms with ample space for the whole family. Great closets and a full bathroom off the hall for all to use! This home offers more features than the average rental. Air Conditioning! A 2 car garage that is finished off with work space and or can be used as a bonus room, the floors are a hard surface material that can house your favorite 4 wheeled toy! Great storage in this home and it is a must see! Please drive by the location and if you want to view the interior please Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease - 18 month lease..

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5434388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19421 6th Ave South have any available units?
19421 6th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 19421 6th Ave South have?
Some of 19421 6th Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19421 6th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
19421 6th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19421 6th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 19421 6th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 19421 6th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 19421 6th Ave South offers parking.
Does 19421 6th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19421 6th Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19421 6th Ave South have a pool?
No, 19421 6th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 19421 6th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 19421 6th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 19421 6th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 19421 6th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19421 6th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19421 6th Ave South has units with air conditioning.

