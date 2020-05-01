All apartments in Covington
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
27006 164th Ave SE # A
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

27006 164th Ave SE # A

27006 164th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

27006 164th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/01/20 Brand new studio - Property Id: 269702

Brand new studio Mother-In-Law house with new appliances all newly remodeled. Private driveway and covered parking.

The monthly lease payment does not include the utilities (Power $30/ Water $20 / Garbage $20)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269702
Property Id 269702

(RLNE5736861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have any available units?
27006 164th Ave SE # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have?
Some of 27006 164th Ave SE # A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27006 164th Ave SE # A currently offering any rent specials?
27006 164th Ave SE # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27006 164th Ave SE # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A is pet friendly.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A offer parking?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A offers parking.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have a pool?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have a pool.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have accessible units?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have accessible units.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have units with air conditioning.

