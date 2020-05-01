Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
27006 164th Ave SE # A
27006 164th Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
27006 164th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Available 05/01/20 Brand new studio - Property Id: 269702
Brand new studio Mother-In-Law house with new appliances all newly remodeled. Private driveway and covered parking.
The monthly lease payment does not include the utilities (Power $30/ Water $20 / Garbage $20)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269702
Property Id 269702
(RLNE5736861)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have any available units?
27006 164th Ave SE # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covington, WA
.
What amenities does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have?
Some of 27006 164th Ave SE # A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27006 164th Ave SE # A currently offering any rent specials?
27006 164th Ave SE # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27006 164th Ave SE # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A is pet friendly.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A offer parking?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A offers parking.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27006 164th Ave SE # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have a pool?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have a pool.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have accessible units?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have accessible units.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27006 164th Ave SE # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 27006 164th Ave SE # A does not have units with air conditioning.
