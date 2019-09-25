All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 26315 164th Place Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
26315 164th Place Southeast
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:06 PM

26315 164th Place Southeast

26315 164th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

26315 164th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spectacular 5 bed, 2.5 bath, 3387 sq. ft. home in Covington, WA! Open floor plan. Formal living area plus a elegant dinning room area. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in shower. Large secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have any available units?
26315 164th Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 26315 164th Place Southeast have?
Some of 26315 164th Place Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26315 164th Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
26315 164th Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26315 164th Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 26315 164th Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast offer parking?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26315 164th Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 26315 164th Place Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Balcony
Covington Apartments with GarageCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Spanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College