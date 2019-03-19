All apartments in Cottage Lake
17505 N.E. 160th Street

17505 Northeast 160th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17505 Northeast 160th Street, Cottage Lake, WA 98072

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2,5 bath Just minutes to downtown Redmond, Woodinville Wine District & Microsoft - Available March 1st. Updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs: living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 full baths. Downstairs: family room with wet bar, a office (or 4th bedroom)1/4 bath Large entertainment size deck, full size washer & dryer, two-car garage Just minutes to downtown Redmond, Woodinville Wine District & Microsoft. Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis w/additional, refundable deposit

(RLNE4744626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have any available units?
17505 N.E. 160th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have?
Some of 17505 N.E. 160th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17505 N.E. 160th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17505 N.E. 160th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17505 N.E. 160th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17505 N.E. 160th Street is pet friendly.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street offer parking?
Yes, 17505 N.E. 160th Street offers parking.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17505 N.E. 160th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have a pool?
No, 17505 N.E. 160th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have accessible units?
No, 17505 N.E. 160th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17505 N.E. 160th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17505 N.E. 160th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17505 N.E. 160th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
