17505 N.E. 160th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2,5 bath Just minutes to downtown Redmond, Woodinville Wine District & Microsoft - Available March 1st. Updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs: living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 full baths. Downstairs: family room with wet bar, a office (or 4th bedroom)1/4 bath Large entertainment size deck, full size washer & dryer, two-car garage Just minutes to downtown Redmond, Woodinville Wine District & Microsoft. Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis w/additional, refundable deposit



(RLNE4744626)