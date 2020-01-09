All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:48 PM

12910 170th Avenue Northeast

12910 170th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12910 170th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story home in a spacious lot, 4BR+Den, 2.5BA with 3-car Garage Located in desirable Crown Heights-English Hill neighborhood. Bright and open living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room. Large kitchen has granite counter tops, center island, lots of cabinet spaces. Sunny eating area off kitchen with French door open to back yard. Cozy family room with fireplace, bonus room in main floor can be use as an den. Upstairs includes luxurious master suite with walk-in closet and 3 good sized bedrooms. Three-car garage, lots of storage spaces. All appliances provided. Beautifully landscaped yard with patio, great for outdoor entertaining. First/last/deposit ($3200)/$200 non-refundable admin fee, tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available January 1st! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
12910 170th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 12910 170th Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12910 170th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12910 170th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 170th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Lake.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12910 170th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12910 170th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

