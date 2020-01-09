12910 170th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful 2-Story home in a spacious lot, 4BR+Den, 2.5BA with 3-car Garage Located in desirable Crown Heights-English Hill neighborhood. Bright and open living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room. Large kitchen has granite counter tops, center island, lots of cabinet spaces. Sunny eating area off kitchen with French door open to back yard. Cozy family room with fireplace, bonus room in main floor can be use as an den. Upstairs includes luxurious master suite with walk-in closet and 3 good sized bedrooms. Three-car garage, lots of storage spaces. All appliances provided. Beautifully landscaped yard with patio, great for outdoor entertaining. First/last/deposit ($3200)/$200 non-refundable admin fee, tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available January 1st! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.