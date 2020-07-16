All apartments in Clark County
Find more places like 3662 NE Pioneer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clark County, WA
/
3662 NE Pioneer Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3662 NE Pioneer Street

3662 NE Pioneer St · (360) 831-3884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3662 NE Pioneer St, Clark County, WA 98607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3662 NE Pioneer Street · Avail. Aug 12

$2,625

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3662 NE Pioneer Street Available 08/12/20 Newer House! Located In A Beautiful Master Planned Community in Camas! Top Ranked Schools! - This home won't last! Former model home with all the upgrades! Located in beautiful master planned community in Camas! Camas School District! Includes laminate flooring on the main, SS appliances, gas range, granite counters with backsplash in kitchen, and much more! 4 min-SR14,15 min-PDX,94 miles-WA Coast,113 miles-OR coast,10 Columbia River fishing,36 miles-Skamania Lodge Golf, Mineral Water soaking.59 Miles-Mt Hood Skiing, hiking & camping,167 miles-Bend-Skiing & River rafting.
Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.
Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.
YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.

(RLNE4923430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have any available units?
3662 NE Pioneer Street has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have?
Some of 3662 NE Pioneer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 NE Pioneer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3662 NE Pioneer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 NE Pioneer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 NE Pioneer Street is pet friendly.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3662 NE Pioneer Street offers parking.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 NE Pioneer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have a pool?
No, 3662 NE Pioneer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have accessible units?
No, 3662 NE Pioneer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 NE Pioneer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 NE Pioneer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3662 NE Pioneer Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3662 NE Pioneer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98662
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr
Washougal, WA 98671
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave
Camas, WA 98607
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St
Vancouver, WA 98684
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street
Vancouver, WA 98683
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORHazel Dell, WASalmon Creek, WABattle Ground, WAOrchards, WAMinnehaha, WAFive Corners, WA
Barberton, WABrush Prairie, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WASt. Helens, ORBethany, ORCedar Mill, ORFairview, ORWashougal, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, OROak Hills, ORWest Slope, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity