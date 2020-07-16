Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3662 NE Pioneer Street Available 08/12/20 Newer House! Located In A Beautiful Master Planned Community in Camas! Top Ranked Schools! - This home won't last! Former model home with all the upgrades! Located in beautiful master planned community in Camas! Camas School District! Includes laminate flooring on the main, SS appliances, gas range, granite counters with backsplash in kitchen, and much more! 4 min-SR14,15 min-PDX,94 miles-WA Coast,113 miles-OR coast,10 Columbia River fishing,36 miles-Skamania Lodge Golf, Mineral Water soaking.59 Miles-Mt Hood Skiing, hiking & camping,167 miles-Bend-Skiing & River rafting.

