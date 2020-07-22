Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chico, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Chico should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. B... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4673 Northwest Walgren Drive
4673 NW Walgren Dr, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1405 sqft
Delightful and unique town homes located just South of Silverdale. These units have tile floors in the high traffic areas, knotty pine cabinets and woodwork throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2007 sqft
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chico
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
2 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
28 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,625
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
24 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level and single car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7653 Sucia Place NW
7653 Sucia Place Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2244 sqft
7653 Sucia Place NW Available 08/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom in Bremerton! SHORT TERM LEASE! - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Oak St Unit A
213 Oak St, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
213 Oak St Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in East Bremerton - Classic 1940's duplex in the Lebo area. 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit in this one-story property. Nice size lot and parking near the door.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1725 Anderson St
1725 Anderson Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
784 sqft
This adorable duplex has a huge backyard! The bedrooms are good size and a must see! Central gas heater provides even heat through out, double pane vinyl windows create great energy efficiency.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2204 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Chaffey home in Central Kitsap School District! Enter to soaring vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen features a breakfast bar for casual dining, walk-in pantry, garden window and is open to family room for easy living.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
282 Northeast Fallon Court
282 Falcon Court Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1920 sqft
Enjoy low maintenance living in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious end unit, three story townhome offers all kitchen appliances and solid stone countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 Northwest Slate Lane
1319 Northwest Slate Lane, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1517 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood, right next to Island Lake Park, on the north end of Silverdale.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Chico, WA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Chico should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Chico may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Chico. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

King County Apartments

Seattle, WA Bellevue, WA Tacoma, WA Everett, WA Renton, WA Kent, WA Redmond, WA Federal Way, WA Kirkland, WA Lynnwood, WA Bothell, WA Auburn, WA
Lakewood, WA Shoreline, WA Issaquah, WA Puyallup, WA Edmonds, WA Sammamish, WA Silverdale, WA Bremerton, WA Navy Yard City, WA Port Orchard, WA Poulsbo, WA Bainbridge Island, WA
Parkwood, WA Wauna, WA Maplewood, WA Gig Harbor, WA Artondale, WA Burien, WA White Center, WA Normandy Park, WA University Place, WA Tukwila, WA SeaTac, WA Mountlake Terrace, WA

Shoreline Community College University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus Cascadia College
Bellevue College