Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chico, WA

Finding an apartment in Chico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7642 Chico Way NW
7642 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
7642 Chico Way NW Available 08/01/20 Chico Way Charmer - This entire home was renovated and updated throughout. Located in desirable Chico area and sits on .41 acre, level lot with room for RV or boat parking.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2007 sqft
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chico
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
4 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
26 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
$
14 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
26 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 Northwest Slate Lane
1319 Northwest Slate Lane, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1517 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood, right next to Island Lake Park, on the north end of Silverdale.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
281 NE Miramar Circle
281 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in CK School District! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level and single car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
368 Northwest Grandstand Street
368 Northwest Grandstand Street, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1389 sqft
Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Oak St Unit A
213 Oak St, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
213 Oak St Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in East Bremerton - Classic 1940's duplex in the Lebo area. 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit in this one-story property. Nice size lot and parking near the door.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
741 Orrfelt Drive Northwest
741 Orrfelt Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1658 sqft
This charming tri-level style home features a large living area on the main floor consisting of kitchen, dining, living and family rooms. The kitchen features all appliances with newer dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chico, WA

Finding an apartment in Chico that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

