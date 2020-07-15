/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chico, WA
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.
7989 Emery Blvd NW
7989 Emery Boulevard Northwest, Chico, WA
Spectacular Emery Ridge 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with Water and Cascade views. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home is still occupied. Please contact mitzi@penppm.com to schedule a viewing. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
Results within 1 mile of Chico
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205
4701 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1180 sqft
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 Available 08/10/20 Silverdale Condo with detached 1 car Garage - Welcome yourself to this small community conveniently located within 5 minutes of downtown Silverdale also an easy commute to Bangor or PSNS.
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and tons of shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chico
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1232 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1125 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
1319 Northwest Slate Lane
1319 Northwest Slate Lane, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1517 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood, right next to Island Lake Park, on the north end of Silverdale.
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided.
12676 Silverdale Way
12676 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping.
281 NE Miramar Circle
281 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in CK School District! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
11290 Anderson Landing NW
11290 Anderson Landing Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3753 sqft
Stunning Custom Home With Breathtaking Views & Beach Access - Don't miss this custom 2 story home that features sweeping views of Hood Canal, Dabob Bay & Olympic Mountains.
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level and single car garage.
368 Northwest Grandstand Street
368 Northwest Grandstand Street, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1389 sqft
Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Chico
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
