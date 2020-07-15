/
2 bedroom apartments
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chico, WA
1 Unit Available
7642 Chico Way NW
7642 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
7642 Chico Way NW Available 08/01/20 Chico Way Charmer - This entire home was renovated and updated throughout. Located in desirable Chico area and sits on .41 acre, level lot with room for RV or boat parking.
Results within 5 miles of Chico
9 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
19 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
4 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
26 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
26 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
14 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet.
1 Unit Available
1544 Seasons Lane NW
1544 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in Nice Location - Great home on Ridgetop in Breckenridge development. Clean, sophisticated. This is a light and airy unit. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, NO PETS, NON-SMOKING HOME.
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community. Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
1750 W Sunn Fjord Lane Unit #G-103
1750 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
1750 W Sunn Fjord Lane Unit #G-103 Available 07/18/20 2 Bedroom Sunn Fjord Condo - 2 Bedroom 1st floor condo with a water view. Convenient location close to highway and bases. Master bedroom with separate vanity area.
1 Unit Available
116 Acorn St
116 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Duplex in East Bremerton available for rent. This unit is currently occupied, available for Lease July 1, 2020. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and new energy efficient windows. Washer and Dryer hook ups.
1 Unit Available
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.
1 Unit Available
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...
1 Unit Available
9719 Danwood Lane #3
9719 Danwood Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
9719 Danwood Lane #3 Available 08/01/20 Silverdale 2 Bedroom Apartment - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in small complex close to the hub of Silverdale. Access local gyms, theaters, shopping, restaurants and spiritual centers within blocks.
1 Unit Available
1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane Unit L-308
1700 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
982 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
1 Unit Available
213 Oak St Unit A
213 Oak St, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
213 Oak St Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in East Bremerton - Classic 1940's duplex in the Lebo area. 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit in this one-story property. Nice size lot and parking near the door.
Results within 10 miles of Chico
11 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
849 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
