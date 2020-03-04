All apartments in Chico
Chico, WA
5055 Northwest Terrace View Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

5055 Northwest Terrace View Drive

5055 Northwest Terrace View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Northwest Terrace View Drive, Chico, WA 98383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Take in the sweeping view of Dyes Inlet from this impeccable 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home. Offering a great location in the Central Kitsap School District and close to everything Silverdale and Bremerton have to offer, this home won't last long. The living room, with huge bay windows to let in the light and take in the view, steps down from the entry and up to the formal dining room. Kitchen is a chefs dream, beautifully equipped with stainless steel appliances, deep sink, stone countertops, complete with eat-in dining area and a custom window seat. In the living room, the large bay windows let in tons of light and offer your first view of the inlet below. The living room steps down from the entry and up to the formal dining room. Spacious family room off the kitchen has a wood-burning fireplace and accesses the large laundry room with utility sink and walk in closet. Upstairs houses a loft area with a murphy bed for guests, mattress not included. Master suite features a walk in closet, double vanities in the en suite bath and vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage. This home has storage in spades! This property is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill. 1 cat may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1247397?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

