Home
/
Chain Lake, WA
/
20126 Brown Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

20126 Brown Rd.

20126 Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

20126 Brown Road, Chain Lake, WA 98272

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 bedroom/2.5 bath 2 car garage home with a LARGE BONUS Room - MOVE IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease with an April 1st move in or sooner and we'll reduce your rent by $500 in April and May!

Large home in Monroe in private location. 4-bedrooms plus a den. Master with walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Large entry way with vaulted ceilings. Light and bright living room, formal dining area, open kitchen, hardwood floors, pantry and eating space. Family room with view of the back yard. Very large driveway with RV parking and 3-Car Garage.

Septic
Water - Well
Electric - Sno PUD
Gas - none
Garbage - Republic

New resident resp. for all utilities
Month to month, 6 month and 12 month lease with extensions available
Pets may be allowed subject to approval based on breeds, quantity and types. Pet deposits will apply.

Move in costs:

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in (regardless of the day of the month your move in)
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month if applicable

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5612430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20126 Brown Rd. have any available units?
20126 Brown Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chain Lake, WA.
What amenities does 20126 Brown Rd. have?
Some of 20126 Brown Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20126 Brown Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20126 Brown Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20126 Brown Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20126 Brown Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 20126 Brown Rd. offers parking.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20126 Brown Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. have a pool?
No, 20126 Brown Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. have accessible units?
No, 20126 Brown Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20126 Brown Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20126 Brown Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20126 Brown Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

