822 Rhodora Heights Rd

Ooooh-la-la! That is what comes to the tip of your tongue when you pull up in front of this spacious, newer home with 3-car garage that is just a few short blocks from the south end of Lake Stevens. The neighborhood as similar vintage homes, and sports a design and construction quality sure to impress.



As you walk in the entry the living area is towards the back. You'll pass a formal living room and dining room first. All the way back is a wide open floor plan including a family room, informal eating area, and kitchen. This large space really opens up to create a feeling of grandeur. Hardood floors and a fireplace accent this space. A guest bath is conveniently located downstairs.



The kitchen includes an island which will surely be a focal point for the chef's activities (and guests watching and conversing). Grainte countertops and dark cabinetry effuse an air of elegance. All stainless appliances include: gas range, fridge w/ water/ice, microwave, dishwasher, and sink. A pantry helps with those Costco runs, and a wet bar with separate sink makes entertaining a breeze. The deck off the Living room provides an expansive territorial view below.



Upstairs, away from the huslte and bustle of the living area, are the bedrooms -- four in all. One master suite and three additional served by a full bath. The master suite includes a large bedroom, private, master bath with soak ing tub and separate, glass shower, and walk-in closet -- all professionally appointed.



Other amenities:



> Fenced yard

> Family room downstairs

> Setback thermostat

> 3-car garage with automatic openers

> Washer/dryer



Terms: 10-month lease to start with renewals $2,000 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. No pets. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Renters insurance required. $500 holding fee with signed holding fee agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



Keywords: Everett, Marysville, Snohomish, Machias, Hwy. 9