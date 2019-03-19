All apartments in Cavalero
11723 - 1st Place S.E.

11723 1st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

11723 1st Place Southeast, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Beautiful Craftsman Style Home - Lake Stevens Avail Now! - Beautifully maintained 2-story home in highly desirable Noble Court neighborhood of Lake Stevens. Location provides easy commute access to Naval Station Everett, I-5 and Boeing.

This well maintained home provides great room style living and dramatically high ceilings. Main floor features roomy eat-in kitchen flooded with natural light and opens to spacious family room with elegant built-ins and cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Nice sized half bath and large separate laundry room with access to 2-car garage round out the main living area. Upper level provides expansive master suite with dramatic vaulted ceiling, spacious 5-piece master bath with corner soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Both additional bedrooms are generously sized. Situated on nice sized lot with fenced backyard.

One full months rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in. Tenant pays all utilities.Sorry, no pets/no smoking.

For more information contact:
Judy Bradley, Broker/Property Manager
425-602-1175 - judybradley@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4707568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

