All apartments in Cathlamet
Find more places like Cathlamet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cathlamet, WA
/
Cathlamet
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:02 AM

Cathlamet

180 2nd Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

180 2nd Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cathlamet.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cathlamet Apartments are nestled a few short blocks away from the docks of the Columbia River in the small town of Cathlamet, Washington. Enjoy the peace and quiet just west of Longview or go fishing, hunting, and hiking around this quaint historic town. In fact, you can find a fishing guide ready to whisk you on an adventure just a short stroll from your front door. Cathlamet Apartments offers one bedroom cottages and two bedroom apartments. All units offer free laundry and garage parking is available. Live the life in Cathlamet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cathlamet have any available units?
Cathlamet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cathlamet, WA.
Is Cathlamet currently offering any rent specials?
Cathlamet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cathlamet pet-friendly?
No, Cathlamet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathlamet.
Does Cathlamet offer parking?
No, Cathlamet does not offer parking.
Does Cathlamet have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cathlamet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cathlamet have a pool?
No, Cathlamet does not have a pool.
Does Cathlamet have accessible units?
No, Cathlamet does not have accessible units.
Does Cathlamet have units with dishwashers?
No, Cathlamet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cathlamet have units with air conditioning?
No, Cathlamet does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cathlamet?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hillsboro, ORForest Grove, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAScappoose, ORWoodland, WA
Ridgefield, WALongview, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity