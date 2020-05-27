Amenities

Cathlamet Apartments are nestled a few short blocks away from the docks of the Columbia River in the small town of Cathlamet, Washington. Enjoy the peace and quiet just west of Longview or go fishing, hunting, and hiking around this quaint historic town. In fact, you can find a fishing guide ready to whisk you on an adventure just a short stroll from your front door. Cathlamet Apartments offers one bedroom cottages and two bedroom apartments. All units offer free laundry and garage parking is available. Live the life in Cathlamet.