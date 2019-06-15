All apartments in Canterwood
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

5012 Old Stump Dr NW

5012 Old Stump Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Old Stump Drive Northwest, Canterwood, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
sauna
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
sauna
Enjoy luxury living as you experience the beautiful views along the 2nd Fairway of Canterwood Golf and Country Club. Splendid details and ideal proportions carry through this custom design. Experience Open Concept with soaring ceilings, and walls of windows. Main level master suite w/ dual vanities, jetted tub, radiant heated floors, sauna, separate shower, & walk in closet. Elegant study/library w/built in wall cabinetry. Upper level features additional bdrms (2-3) & storage. 1 Yr Hm Warranty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have any available units?
5012 Old Stump Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canterwood, WA.
Is 5012 Old Stump Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Old Stump Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Old Stump Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canterwood.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW offer parking?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have a pool?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Old Stump Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Old Stump Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.

