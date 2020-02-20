All apartments in Camas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3231 NW Julia Street

3231 Northwest Julia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Northwest Julia Street, Camas, WA 98607

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3231 NW Julia Street Available 07/01/20 Charming One Level Camas Home - Must see to appreciate this cute home. Many updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Private backyard with garden beds. AC.

Camas schools!

(RLNE4492695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 NW Julia Street have any available units?
3231 NW Julia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camas, WA.
Is 3231 NW Julia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3231 NW Julia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 NW Julia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 NW Julia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street offer parking?
No, 3231 NW Julia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 NW Julia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street have a pool?
No, 3231 NW Julia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street have accessible units?
No, 3231 NW Julia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 NW Julia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 NW Julia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3231 NW Julia Street has units with air conditioning.
