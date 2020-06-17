All apartments in Camas
1016 NE 3rd Ave.

1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue · (360) 574-6143
Location

1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 NE 3rd Ave. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring. There is no carpet. The yard is partially fenced and there is a deck to enjoy.

Rent: $1695; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $200; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Term: One year lease
-----
Square footages displayed are approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have any available units?
1016 NE 3rd Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have?
Some of 1016 NE 3rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 NE 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1016 NE 3rd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 NE 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camas.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 NE 3rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 NE 3rd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
