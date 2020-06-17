1016 NE 3rd Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring. There is no carpet. The yard is partially fenced and there is a deck to enjoy.



Rent: $1695; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $200; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Term: One year lease

-----

Square footages displayed are approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650825)