Burlington, WA
Cascade Meadows
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:09 AM

Cascade Meadows

Open Now until 5pm
310 Cascade Pl · (360) 226-4939
Location

310 Cascade Pl, Burlington, WA 98233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 360-360 - 130 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,430

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320-320 - 215 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 333-333 - 305 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade Meadows.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
conference room
guest parking
smoke-free community
Inspired Apartment Living in Burlington, Washington\nComfortable apartment living in beautiful Burlington, Washington starts right here at Cascade Meadows Apartments. Each spacious floor plan is distinguished by the interior touches that make your apartment feel like a fine custom home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $200 upon screen approval highest is equal to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage on deck/patios & garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade Meadows have any available units?
Cascade Meadows has 3 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cascade Meadows have?
Some of Cascade Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Cascade Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Cascade Meadows offers parking.
Does Cascade Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade Meadows have a pool?
No, Cascade Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Cascade Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Cascade Meadows has accessible units.
Does Cascade Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, Cascade Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
