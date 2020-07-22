Cascade Meadows

Lease Length: 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $200 upon screen approval highest is equal to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage on deck/patios & garages