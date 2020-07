Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Living at Discovery Landing Apartment Homes will put you only minutes away from most major freeways and highways, Southcenter Mall, Seatac Airport and downtown Seattle. Discovery Landing offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes. We have a year round indoor pool and spa, dry sauna, billiards room, tanning bed, and business center to meet all your needs. Discovery Landing is Burien's premier choice for community apartment living. Stop in and see why you should call Discovery Landing your home!