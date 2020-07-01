All apartments in Burien
318 S 174th Pl Apt. J

318 South 174th Place · No Longer Available
Location

318 South 174th Place, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ground Floor End Unit Condo in Burien With Easy Access - You will love living in the super spacious 1 bed 1 bath ground floor condo which features a bright, nice size living room. This unit has tons of storage, and a super nice patio that is big enough for your out door furniture. Make this space your own private oasis! A/C unit and in-unit laundry make this condo a rare find. The huge carport is perfect for any vehicle. This condo is conveniently located close to stores and restaurants. Easy freeway access and only 15-20 minute to downtown Seattle making it perfect for the daily commuter. Includes covered parking and storage. Close to 509 and freeway access I-405 and I-5.

$100 WSG
$50 Parking

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4661137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have any available units?
318 S 174th Pl Apt. J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J currently offering any rent specials?
318 S 174th Pl Apt. J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J pet-friendly?
No, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J offer parking?
Yes, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J offers parking.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have a pool?
No, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J does not have a pool.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have accessible units?
No, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J does not have accessible units.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 S 174th Pl Apt. J has units with air conditioning.

