318 S 174th Pl Apt. J

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Ground Floor End Unit Condo in Burien With Easy Access - You will love living in the super spacious 1 bed 1 bath ground floor condo which features a bright, nice size living room. This unit has tons of storage, and a super nice patio that is big enough for your out door furniture. Make this space your own private oasis! A/C unit and in-unit laundry make this condo a rare find. The huge carport is perfect for any vehicle. This condo is conveniently located close to stores and restaurants. Easy freeway access and only 15-20 minute to downtown Seattle making it perfect for the daily commuter. Includes covered parking and storage. Close to 509 and freeway access I-405 and I-5.



$100 WSG

$50 Parking



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4661137)