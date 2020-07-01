318 S 174th Pl Apt. J

Amenities
Ground Floor End Unit Condo in Burien With Easy Access - You will love living in the super spacious 1 bed 1 bath ground floor condo which features a bright, nice size living room. This unit has tons of storage, and a super nice patio that is big enough for your out door furniture. Make this space your own private oasis! A/C unit and in-unit laundry make this condo a rare find. The huge carport is perfect for any vehicle. This condo is conveniently located close to stores and restaurants. Easy freeway access and only 15-20 minute to downtown Seattle making it perfect for the daily commuter. Includes covered parking and storage. Close to 509 and freeway access I-405 and I-5.
$100 WSG
$50 Parking
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2019
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4661137)