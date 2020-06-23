All apartments in Burien
Burien, WA
310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318

310 South 174th Place · No Longer Available
Location

310 South 174th Place, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ground Floor End Unit Condo in Burien With Easy Access - ***House showing Thursday Feb. 21 2:30-3:30pm***

You will love living in the super spacious 1 bed 1 bath ground floor condo which features a bright, nice size living room. This unit has tons of storage, and a super nice patio that is big enough for your out door furniture. Make this space your own private oasis! A/C unit and in-unit laundry make this condo a rare find. The huge carport is perfect for any vehicle. This condo is conveniently located close to stores and restaurants. Easy freeway access and only 15-20 minute to downtown Seattle making it perfect for the daily commuter. Includes covered parking and storage. Close to 509 and freeway access I-405 and I-5.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4661137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have any available units?
310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 currently offering any rent specials?
310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 pet-friendly?
No, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 offer parking?
Yes, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 offers parking.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have a pool?
No, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 does not have a pool.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have accessible units?
No, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 S 174TH PL Apt. J318 has units with air conditioning.
